Number of casualties from missile attack in Kryvyi Rih rises to 38, including 10 children - RMA

The number of children injured in a Russian missile attack in Kryvyi Rih has risen to ten.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration (RMA) Serhii Lysak.

"Currently, we know about 10 children who suffered as a result of an enemy attack in Kryvyi Rih. In total, there are 38 wounded," he wrote.

As a reminder, as a result of the Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih on the evening of March 12, 3 people were killed and 36 others were wounded.

