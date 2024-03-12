"Defense Procurement Agency plans to purchase 154 pickup trucks for UAH 206.5 million through Prozorro system

"The Defense Procurement Agency of the Ministry of Defense has announced the selection of suppliers in the Prozorro system for the purchase of 154 Pick-Up vehicles.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

Pick-Up vehicles must have all-wheel drive with wheel arrangement and a payload of at least 0.8 tons (with the ability of trailer hauling with a gross vehicle weight of at least 0.85 tons). Diesel engine with a specific power of at least 136 horsepower and compliance with environmental standards not lower than the Euro 2 level.

The body (cargo platform) of the pickup truck must be metal with the ability to accommodate at least four personnel, as well as provide the ability to install additional equipment for weapons.

The total expected cost is UAH 206.5 million (including VAT). Delivery time: up to 90 calendar days from the date of signing the additional agreement on budgetary obligations.

The procurement will be made through a framework agreement. This will allow for competitive procurement of equipment without disclosing sensitive information to the public.

"Currently, the Defense Procurement Agency is working on preparing direct agreements with pickup truck manufacturers. At the same time, we are working with the Ministry of Defense and people's deputies on changes to the legislation that will allow us to conclude such contracts," said Maryna Bezrukova, Director of the Defense Procurement Agency.