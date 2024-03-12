ENG
Erdogan: Peace plans for war in Ukraine without Russia’s participation will not yield any results

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan believes that peace talks on the war in Ukraine that exclude Russia will not yield any results.

Erdogan said this on March 12 at a meeting with foreign ambassadors, Censor.NET reports citing European Pravda.

"Expressing our support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, we have already said that peace plans that exclude Russia will not yield any results," Erdogan said, referring to the global "peace summit" scheduled for this year in Switzerland.

Erdogan also said that, in Turkey's view, "steps that could exacerbate conflicts in the region that could spread to NATO should be avoided," without specifying what he meant.

