Russians report drone attacks in several regions of Russian Federation: fire at oil plant in Ryazan, 30 drones allegedly destroyed in Voronezh region. VIDEO&PHOTOS

On the night of Wednesday, 13 March, drones attacked the Voronezh, Kursk, Belgorod, Bryansk, and Lipetsk regions of Russia, as well as an oil refinery in Ryazan.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Russian media.

Local residents report a drone attack on an oil refinery in Ryazan. A fire broke out there.

According to locals, three drones struck the plant. It is noted that three people were injured.

Authorities in the Voronezh region said that more than 30 drones were destroyed overnight. According to local residents, the largest number of UAV attacks was recorded in the Buturlinsky district near the airfield.

The governor of the Kursk region, Roman Starovoit, also reported the UAV attack. According to him, Russian air defense forces allegedly shot down three Ukrainian drones.

"Air defense forces shot down 3 Ukrainian UAVs in the Kursk region," he wrote. Later, he claimed another drone was shot down.

Read also on Censor.NET: Fighting for the village of Tiotkino in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation continues - Legion "Freedom of Russia"

The activity of allegedly Ukrainian drones was reported by the governor of Belgorod region, Alexander Gladkov. According to him, two aircraft-type UAVs were shot down by the air defense system near the village of Serebryanka in the Novooskolsky urban district. A barn caught fire in a private household. Later, he wrote that the Gubkinsky urban district was attacked by three aircraft-type UAVs. No one was injured when they crashed and exploded. Later, he reported that the Russian air defense system was again activated near the village of Krugloe, Krasnensky district.

The governor of the Bryansk region, Alexander Bogomaz, claims that eight drones launched by the Ukrainian military were shot down over the region on Wednesday night. According to him, the drones were destroyed over three districts of the region, and "there are no casualties or damage".

Also, the threat of an attack by allegedly Ukrainian drones was reported by the governor of the Lipetsk region, Igor Artamonov.

On the morning of 13 March, the governor of the Leningrad region, Alexander Drozdenko, announced that a drone had been shot down near a refinery in the Kirishi district.







