Majority of enemy attacks are in Avdiivka and Novopavlivka sectors, 91 combat engagements are in frontline over last day - General Staff

The enemy is attacking Ukrainian positions at the Avdiivka, Novopavlivka, Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Orikhiv and Kherson directions.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the morning report of the General Staff of AFU.

Shelling of Ukraine

In total, the enemy launched 10 missile and 84 air strikes, fired 123 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, Russian terrorist attacks have resulted in civilian casualties and injuries.

Over the past day, the following localities were hit by air strikes: Soldatske, Kramchanka, Popivka, Luhivka, Velyka Pysarivka in Sumy region; Muravske, Bolohivka, Odnorobivka, Kozacha Lopan, Kupyansk, Kivsharivka in Kharkiv region; Serebryanske forestry and Bilohorivka in Luhansk region; Serebryanka, Proletarske, Vyymka, Rozdolivka, Bohdanivka, Druzhba, Oleksandropil, Novokalynove, Novobakhmutivka, Berdychi, Umanske, Novomykhailivka, Urozhaine, Staromaiorske in Donetsk region; Malynivka and Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia region.

More than 110 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire.

Situation in the North

The operational situation in the Volyn and Polissia sectors remains unchanged.

On the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage activities to prevent the deployment of our troops to threatened areas, and increases the density of minefields along the state border in Belgorod region.

Hostilities in the East

In the area of responsibility of OSGT "Khortytsia" in the Kupyansk sector, our defenders repelled 4 enemy attacks near the towns of Synkivka and Tabaivka in Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman sector, our troops repelled 7 enemy attacks near the towns of Bilohorivka, Luhansk region, and Terny, Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, the Defence Forces repelled 7 enemy attacks in the areas east of Chasovyi Yar, Ivanivske, Andriivka and Klishchiivka in Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka sector, our defenders repelled 26 enemy attacks in the areas of Berdychi, Orlivka, Tonenke and Pervomaiske in the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the Ukrainian Defence Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to break through the defences of our troops 26 times.

Situation in the South

In the Orikhivsk sector, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 12 times near Staromaiorske in Donetsk region, west of Verbove and Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia region.

In the area of responsibility of OSGT "Odesa" in the Kherson sector, the enemy does not give up its intention to drive our units from their footholds on the left bank of the Dnieper River. Thus, 3 unsuccessful assaults on the positions of our troops were made over the last day.

Strikes on the enemy

At the same time, our soldiers continue to inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, depleting the enemy along the entire frontline.

Over the past day, the aviation of the Defence Forces struck 9 areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment.

Missile troops struck 3 areas of concentration of personnel, an artillery unit, an ammunition depot and 2 enemy air defence facilities.