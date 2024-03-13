Consequences of the "Shahed" attack on Sumy: 10 people were rescued from rubble, there are casualties. PHOTOS

As a result of a hit by an enemy Shahed UAV on a five-story residential building, 30 apartments were damaged, 15 of them destroyed.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

"According to preliminary information, 10 people have been rescued from the rubble, 8 of whom sustained injuries of varying severity. Unfortunately, there are some dead (the information is being clarified). Rescue operations continue. All the necessary services are working at the site, and an indestructibility point has been deployed," the statement said.

