Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 426,870 people (+980 per day), 6,752 tanks, 10,554 artillery systems, 12,921 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 426,870 Russian invaders.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 02.24.22 to 03.13.24 are approximately:

personnel - about 426,870 (+980) people,

tanks ‒ 6752 (+5) units,

armored combat vehicles ‒ 12,921 (+20) units,

artillery systems – 10,554 (+32) units,

MLRS – 1017 (+1) units,

air defense equipment ‒ 715 (+2) units,

aircraft – 347 (+0) units,

helicopters – 325 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 8205 (+22),

cruise missiles ‒ 1919 (+1),

ships/boats ‒ 26 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks – 13,932 (+62) units,

special equipment ‒ 1699 (+8)

Watch more: Ukrainian defenders detected and destroyed Russian self-propelled mortar "Tulip", field ammunition depot and enemy manpower. VIDEO

