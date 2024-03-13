Sanctions against Russia should stop being fictitious, half of Europe trades with Russian Federation - Tusk

Half of Europe still trades with Russia and Belarus, and many companies, including Polish ones, have successfully circumvented the sanctions.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in an interview with TVN 24.

European companies continue to trade with Russia and Belarus and circumvent sanctions.

"For some reason, no one is interested in strictly enforcing them," Tusk said.

The Polish prime minister is convinced that sanctions against Russia "must stop being fictitious".

"Because in those capitals where we hear loud pro-Ukrainian words, when it comes down to it, for example, when we say: let's take these Russian assets and hand them over to Ukraine, it turns out that there are some problems there," the Polish prime minister said.

The politician stressed that Poland "behaves in an extremely rational and responsible manner, boldly, but without gambling".