Day in the Kharkiv region: shelling of Vovchansk and Balaklia, strikes on Kupiansk district

About 20 settlements of the Kharkiv region were hit by enemy artillery and mortar attacks: Dvorichna, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, Berestove, Huriiv Kozachok, Hatyshche. etc. The enemy carried out airstrikes on Muravske, Bolohivka, Odnorobivka, Kozacha Lopan, Kupiansk, Kivsharivka.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleh Synehubov.

On the evening of March 12, at 11 p.m., the enemy shelled the town of Vovchansk. The house was damaged, no one was injured.

Also, during the day, the Russians hit the city twice. As a result of the shelling, one of the buildings of the veterinary hospital was completely destroyed, the other buildings were damaged. Private homes were damaged.

During the day, the invaders hit the village with S-300 missiles. Novy Korotych of the Kharkiv district, two hangars were damaged.

At 01:55 p.m. in the village On the outskirts of the Kupiansk district, an economic building and 2 cars burned as a result of enemy strikes. The fire has been extinguished. No casualties or injuries were recorded.

At 11:00 a.m. in the city of Balaklia, the territory of a civilian enterprise was damaged as a result of enemy rocket fire. No casualties.

