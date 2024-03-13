Russian "Pantsir S1" SAM tries to defend latest S-400 "Triumph" air defence system from "HIMARS" strike: "Bitch! It hit me in legs again". VIDEO

A video of a "HIMARS" attack on the latest enemy S-400 "Triumph" air defence system has been published online.

According to Censor.NET, the occupiers tried to repel the attack with the help of "Pantsir S1" multiple rocket launcher systems.

"Unique footage of Russian 'Pantsir S1' anti-aircraft missile and gun systems trying to shoot down Ukrainian GMLRS HIMARS missiles attacking the positions of the latest S-400 'Triumph' air defence system. Russian air defence shoots down several GMLRS missiles, but at least two missiles break through and explode near the S-400 launcher, near which the author of the video, a Russian soldier, is filming his short report. The author falls down and says he is unwell, but what happened to the S-400 is not shown. The small Russian telegram channel 'Svoya Voyna' published this epic and stunning footage," the author of the publication notes in his commentary.

