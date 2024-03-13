Zelenskyy thanked US for new aid package: We expect additional funding to be approved by Congress as soon as possible

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his gratitude to the US government and personally to US President Joe Biden for allocating $300 million in aid to Ukraine.

Zelenskyy thanked the United States and the American people, noting that all relevant weapons are essential for Ukraine on the battlefield and to protect rear cities and infrastructure.

"I appreciate the fulfilment of our agreements with Biden. We expect the Congress to approve additional funding as soon as possible to help us bring our common victory closer," the President stressed.

New aid package from the US

On 12 March, White House adviser Jake Sullivan said that a new $300 million aid package to Ukraine included Stinger man-portable air defence systems and HIMARS rounds.

For his part, Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder informed about the transfer of anti-tank weapons, air defence ammunition, 155mm shells, including high-explosive and cluster munitions, and 105mm ammunition.

