Blocking of "Korchova - Krakowiec" point on Polish border is restored - State Customs Service

After a break, Polish protesters resume blocking the Korchova-Krakowiec checkpoint.

This was reported by the State Customs Service, Censor.NET informs.

Protesters will block the road on which trucks travel to leave Poland and enter Ukraine, at a distance of up to 1 km to the checkpoint.

They will also block the A4 highway at a distance of up to 500 meters to the checkpoint. Previously, this road was not blocked.

"The movement of passenger transport (cars, buses) in both directions will be UNINTERRUPTED," the State Customs Service added.