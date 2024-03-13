Information operation "Perun": Propagandists of Russian Federation spread fakes to destabilize political situation in Ukraine and West - DIU

The Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine stated that Russian propagandists continue the active phase of the information operation "Perun", which is aimed at destabilizing the political situation in Ukraine and Western countries.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the press service of the DIU.

It is noted that the information operation "Perun" is also aimed at "creating conditions for solving the tasks of the so-called SMO".

The DIU noted that operation "Perun" is also taking place in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and in most regions of the Russian Federation.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, units of the Federal Service of the National Guard of the Russian Federation and spies of Russian intelligence are involved in this operation.

The task of the "Perun" operation

The propagandists of the Kremlin give instructions to the spies of the Rosguard to carry out measures, in particular:

to discredit Ukrainian and Western pro-Ukrainian politicians, accusing them of corruption and betrayal of Ukraine's interests;

justifying the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine and covering the situation around our country from positions favorable to the Kremlin.

the spread of misinformation in the media about the supposed "normalization of life" in the Ukrainian territories enslaved by Russia with the direct participation of the Russian leadership in this.

formation of the image of "Ukrainian Nazis" in the Russian and European media space.

The DIU emphasizes that according to the Russian methodology, the special services of the Kremlin should talk about the events in Ukraine in the first half of 2024, while using fake narratives about the alleged planning of a coup d'état in Kyiv, accusing Ukraine of starting hostilities in Donbas, mass killing of pro-Russian activists in Odesa etc.

"The day of the so-called presidential elections of the Russian Federation (March 17 - ed.) has been determined as the peak of the activation of propaganda activities. The occupiers plan to complete the Perun operation by June 30 this year," added the press service of Ukrainian intelligence.