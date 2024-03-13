In battles for Ukraine, champion rower Dmytro Hubanov died, he was considered missing for half year

Dmytro Hubanov, a multiple champion of our country and bronze medallist at the European Junior Rowing Championships, died in the war.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the press service of the National Olympic Committee (NOC).

Dmytro Hubanov, 28, joined the Ukrainian Armed Forces at the beginning of the full-scale war. He took part in fierce battles in the hottest spots of eastern Ukraine.

"He stopped communicating in the summer, on 2 August 2023. Unfortunately, his death has only become known now, after many months of waiting and hope. Dmytro is survived by his beloved wife and daughter. The Ukrainian Olympic family sincerely condoles with the family, friends and relatives of the athlete. Together with all of you, we share the grief and support you in this hour of sorrow," the statement said.

