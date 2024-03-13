Russians are preparing new assaults in Novopavlivka direction - spokesman of NGU Muzychuk
The Russians are preparing to advance in several directions, but Novopavlivka is considered the main one.
The spokesman of the NGU Ruslan Muzychuk told Apostrophe about this, Censor.NET informs.
According to him, the Russians carried out 4 airstrikes in the eastern direction and made 5 assault attempts by groups of 1-2 divisions. These actions were stopped thanks to intelligence and artillery.
"Over the past 2 weeks, the number of armored vehicles has increased. More than 50 tanks were destroyed in a week. 9 tanks and 11 armored vehicles were destroyed during this day. Automobile equipment is also used. 16 vehicles of various types were destroyed," Muzychuk said.
The spokesman also added that currently the advantage of drones is on the side of the Armed Forces, in addition, attention is focused on conducting counter-battery combat.
"Drones give good results. This allows reducing the enemy's artillery potential and maintaining a certain parity," Muzychuk emphasized.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password