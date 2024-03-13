Russians unsuccessfully stormed Ukrainian bridgeheads on left bank of Kherson Region three times - Defense Forces of South

The troops of the Russian Federation are trying to knock out units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine from the left bank of the Kherson region.

This was reported in the Defense Forces of the South, Censor.NET informs.

"The enemy does not stop trying to knock out our units from the left bank. Over the past day, he made 3 attempts to carry out assault actions. In groups to the detachment, without the support of armored vehicles, the occupiers continue to try to collapse our bridgeheads. Suffering losses, they return to their original positions," the message says.

The Defense Forces noted that the Russian army does not stop aerial reconnaissance, pressures with artillery fire, and abundantly uses various types of attack drones.

