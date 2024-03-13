Number of victims of rocket attack on Kryvy Rih has increased to 5

In Kryvyi Rih, the number of casualties from a Russian missile strike has risen to 5.

This was announced by the head of the Defence Council of Kryvy Rih, Oleksandr Vilkul, Censor.NET reports.

"Unfortunately, this is the fifth person killed in yesterday's rocket attack. A man. He was found while clearing the rubble on one of the floors.



Our condolences to the family. Death to the enemies," the statement said.

As a reminder, on the evening of 12 March, Russian invaders launched a missile attack on residential buildings in Kryvyi Rih.

See more: Strike on Kryvyi Rih: death toll rises to 4. PHOTO