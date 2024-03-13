Russians have started early "elections" in occupied territories of Ukraine to ensure desired result - British intelligence

Voting in the "presidential elections" in the TOT of Ukraine, which are scheduled to take place on 15-17 March 2024, has started ahead of schedule. At the same time, the occupation authorities are forcing the population to participate in the vote. The invaders probably want to create the impression of a democratic choice.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the UK intelligence report.

The "elections" of the Russian president were scheduled for 15-17 March, but voting began early in the occupied territories of Ukraine. Local officials are trying in every way to involve the population in the so-called expression of will," the report says.

In particular, 2,600 officials arrived in occupied Luhansk to urge people to come to the polling stations. In addition, the heads of educational institutions and other state institutions were ordered to ensure the attendance of their subordinates at the "elections".

British intelligence points to high risks of falsification of the results. In particular, there are no observers at the "elections" and in some places there are no voter lists. The analysts also said that "confidence in the elections is undermined" by the lack of proper representation, poor security and coercive measures.

It is noted that due to the war, about a third of the pre-war population remained in the occupied parts of Ukraine.

"It is likely that the occupation authorities will claim a high turnout and overwhelming support for Putin, regardless of what happens. In this way, the Russians want to create the impression of a democratic choice," the British intelligence concluded.