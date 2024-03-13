Russia’s second oil refinery shut down in two days as result of drone attack

Following a drone attack in the Rostov region of the Russian Federation, the Novoshakhtynsk refinery shut down operations.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

Thus, Rostov Region Governor Golubev announced the destruction of three drones "on the way to Novoshakhtinsk".

He later clarified: "According to the updated information, the UAVs fell on the territory of the Novoshakhtynsky Oil Products Plant as a result of the operation of regular electronic warfare systems. No one was killed or injured. The plant's technological facilities have been shut down. The consequences are being investigated."

According to Russian media, drones also attacked an oil refinery in the Ryazan region. According to the governor, Pavel Malkov, a fire broke out at the plant. In the Leningrad region, drones attacked the Kinef oil refinery, which is operating normally.

The Novoshakhtinsky Oil Products Plant is the largest supplier of oil products in southern Russia and the only refinery in the Rostov region. The refinery is located 100 km from Rostov-on-Don and produces petrol, fuel oil, marine, diesel and heating oil. Its full capacity is 5.6 million tonnes.

The Novoshakhtinsky refinery was already attacked by drones in June 2022. Back then, one UAV hit the technological equipment of the oil refining unit, and the second hit the facilities of the crude oil tank farm, causing a fire.

On the night of 12 March, as reported by Reuters, a drone attack disabled one of the largest oil refineries in Russia, the Lukoil refinery in the Nizhny Novgorod region.

Earlier, the media reported that on the night of 13 March, the SSU attacked three oil ref ineries with drones - in Ryazan, as well as in Kstovo (Nizhny Novgorod region) and Kirishi (Leningrad region).