Scholz: Sending Taurus to Ukraine is out of question. I cannot cross this border

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has reiterated that he does not support the transfer of long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine.

He said this during "an hour of questions and answers" in the Bundestag, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"For me, sending missiles to Ukraine is out of the question... This is a line that I cannot cross as chancellor," the chancellor said.

He stressed the need to ensure that there is no German involvement, and the use of such missiles, according to Scholz, requires the participation of German soldiers. This is unacceptable, even if the soldiers are not physically present on the territory of Ukraine.

