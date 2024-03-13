EU insists on more active actions to return Ukrainian children deported to Russia

The European Parliament called on the EU and international humanitarian organisations to step up efforts to return Ukrainian children forcibly taken to Russia.

This was stated by the Czech centre-right MEP Michaela Scheidrova, Censor.NET reports citing The Guardian.

She noted that at least 20,000 Ukrainian children had been forcibly deported to Russia or resettled in Belarus.

"We call on the EU and international humanitarian organisations not only to condemn forced deportations and consider them as part of Russia's genocidal policy, but also to step up their efforts to return these children to their families and provide them with proper care," Scheidrova said.

Read more: Polish general suggested deporting all Ukrainian men from Europe: Polish authorities respond