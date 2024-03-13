Ukraine and Finland hold new round of negotiations on bilateral security agreement

Pursuant to the G7 Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine, another round of negotiations was held with Finland to conclude a bilateral security agreement.

This was reported by the Office of the President, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the Ukrainian official delegation is headed by the head of the Presidential Office Andrii Yermak. Today's round of talks was held by Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Ihor Zhovkva. The delegation included representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Strategic Industries of Ukraine, among others. The Finnish side was represented by a delegation of government officials headed by representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"Work on the draft agreement continued, its boundaries and key elements were outlined, and a schedule for further negotiations was agreed upon," the statement said.

