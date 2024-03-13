Polish farmers will let 2 trucks per hour through Uhryniv checkpoint - State Border Guard Service

As of 13 March, the blockade is in place at five checkpoints on the Polish-Ukrainian border. Polish farmers decided to allow two trucks per hour to enter Poland through the Uhryniv checkpoint from 1 to 9 p.m.

This was reported by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"Today, Polish protesters did not allow trucks to move towards Poland in the direction of the Shehyni, Yahodyn and Ustyluh checkpoints. Also, Polish farmers allow an extremely small number of vehicles travelling from Poland to Ukraine to pass through Yahodyn and Shehyni - 100 and 20 respectively over the past day," he said.

According to him, the Poles also completely restricted the passage of trucks from Ukraine towards the Uhryniv checkpoint.

However, according to the Polish side, they decided to allow two trucks per hour to enter the territory of Poland from 13 to 21 hours.

On 13 March, a total of 1,150 trucks were queuing at these five destinations in Poland, with the largest number of trucks queuing opposite the Yagodyn checkpoint, Demchenko added.