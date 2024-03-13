ENG
Ruscists hit Vovchansk with KAB, house was damaged, there may be people under rubble

вовчанськ

On the afternoon of 13 March, Russian troops attacked Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region with a guided aerial bomb.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Communications Department of the National Police of the Kharkiv region.

As noted, a two-storey building was damaged as a result of Russian shelling in the city of Vovchansk.

"There may be people under the rubble. All emergency services are working at the scene. At around 15:00, the police received a report of shelling in the city of Vovchansk. According to preliminary data, the attack was carried out by a guided aerial bomb," explained law enforcement officials.

An investigative team, forensic experts and explosive experts arrived at the scene.

Investigators opened criminal proceedings over the violation of the laws and customs of war under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Author: 

