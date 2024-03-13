ENG
In afternoon, Russian troops attempted to strike Odesa region: missile lost its combat capability in air

The enemy continues to terrorize the Odesa region with precision missile attacks.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the operational command "South".

As noted, in the afternoon, the enemy again fired a guided missile from a tactical aircraft from the Black Sea to the south of the region.

"On approaching the coast, the missile lost its combat capability in the air. The debris fell on open areas, no damage to infrastructure or casualties were reported," the statement said.

According to the OC "South", the enemy continues to persistently reconnoiter and test the air defense system of the region.

