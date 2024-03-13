Lithuanian President Nausėda supports sending Western troops to Ukraine: Stop drawing red lines

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda supports discussions about sending troops to Ukraine for training missions and calls on the West to stop "drawing red lines".

He told journalists in Paris, Censor.NET reports citing LRT.

"I welcomed the idea of sending missions to Ukrainian territory as an idea, and I think we should discuss it. Of course, it would be best if we all unanimously agreed on the need for this and assessed the intelligence and other information we have very well," Nauseda said.

He also stressed that fear of a possible Kremlin reaction should not be a determining factor in making a common European decision.

"If we start saying that no, Vladimir Putin will not like this or that... we will never make a decision. And that is why I told both the President (Emmanuel Macron - ed.) and the media yesterday that we must stop drawing red lines for ourselves," the Lithuanian president said.

According to Nausėda, by drawing red lines, the West is only helping Putin, "who is beginning to think that we are predictable and that he can control and manipulate us."

See more: Construction of new fortifications started in Rivne region. PHOTOS

Deployment of NATO troops in Ukraine

At the end of February, French President Macron said that "we cannot rule out" the possible deployment of Western troops to Ukraine. He later added that his resonant words had been carefully considered.

At the same time, the French president's statements provoked a negative reaction from the governments of the allied countries, whose leaders were quick to assure that they would not send troops.

Moscow reacted angrily to Macron's remarks, warning that the deployment of Western troops in Ukraine would inevitably lead to a conflict between Russia and NATO.