Situation in Avdiivka direction is extremely difficult. 3rd SAB prevents occupants from making breakthrough deep into taken up defense - brigade’s press center

After withdrawing from Avdiivka and liberating Krasnohorivka, the Third Separate Assault Brigade continues to destroy the enemy in the Avdiivka direction.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the brigade's message in the telegram channel.

"As of now, the brigade's units have more than 500 eliminated occupants; up to 20 enemy armored vehicles and tanks; surface-to-air missile systems, artillery systems, self-propelled artillery systems and a significant number of Russian vehicles.

Thus, in terms of casualties, the enemy was critically defeated at the regimental level, but the numerically superior Russian armed forces are not retreating. The combat situation remains extremely difficult," the brigade said.

Despite the tense situation, the Third Assault Brigade continues to eliminate enemy infantry, repel assaults and prevent the occupiers from breaking through deep into the occupied defenses in the Avdiivka direction.

