Fico says he will not change his mind about war in Ukraine and calls for peace talks

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said he would not change his mind about the war in Ukraine, as his Czech counterpart Petr Fiala wants him to. Earlier, Prague initiated the suspension of bilateral government consultations due to "differences in views" on key foreign policy issues.

He said this in an interview with the Slovak TV channel TA3, as quoted by the ČTK news agency, Censor.NET reports.

Commenting on the Czech Republic's decision to suspend intergovernmental consultations with Slovakia, Fico said: "Neither I will be here tomorrow, nor Mr Fiala will be here tomorrow, what good is it?"

He expressed indignation at the criticism, calling it "things that do not belong to normal, modern diplomatic vocabulary".

At the same time, Fico assured that he was not indifferent to Czech-Slovak relations: "Relations between the Czechs and Slovaks are too valuable to be jeopardised by someone utilitarian for some narrow political reasons."

Read more: Russia is not aggressor, it is protecting its interests - Vice Speaker of Slovak Parliament Danko

The Slovak prime minister said that his government would continue its sovereign foreign policy.

According to Fico, Ukraine, which has been resisting Russia's full-scale invasion for more than two years, needs a "ceasefire and peace talks".

Last week, in response to the Czech government's decision to suspend joint talks with his cabinet, Fico said that the Czech government had decided to jeopardise Slovak-Czech relations only because it was interested in supporting the war in Ukraine, while the Slovak government openly talks about peace.