Moldova promised "all possible" assistance to Ukraine in its countering Russian aggression, - Minister Popșoi

Moldova thanks Ukrainians who resist Russian aggression and promises "all possible assistance" to Ukraine in the future.

This was announced by Moldovan Foreign Minister Mihail Popșoi at a joint briefing with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Censor.NET reports.

"I thank the citizens of Ukraine on behalf of the entire population of Moldova for the peace and stability we have in Moldova. And we will continue to provide all possible assistance, despite our modest resources," Popșoi said.

He also promised shelter to all Ukrainians who moved to Moldova.

Read more: Lithuanian President Nausėda supports sending Western troops to Ukraine: Stop drawing red lines

Popschoi said that thanks to Ukrainians, there is peace in the republic today, despite the fact that the Kremlin constantly wants to destabilise the situation in Moldova and prevent it from joining the EU.

"I would like to emphasise the support of the Republic of Moldova for the condemnation of war crimes," the foreign minister said.