Occupiers attacked Nikopol district five times in one day. Number of casualties in Kryvyi Rih increased to 49

On 13 March, Russians attacked the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region with kamikaze drones and artillery.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

"The aggressor fired five times a day at Nikopol district. With kamikaze drones - at the district centre and Chervonohryhorivka community. Artillery - at Myrivka. No one was killed or injured," the statement said.

He also said that people in Kryvyi Rih continue to seek medical treatment after the enemy attack that took place yesterday, 12 March. So far, 49 people have been reported injured.

"There are 10 adults in medical institutions, half of them are 'serious'. Seven children are still hospitalised, all in moderate condition," added Lysak.

As a reminder, on the evening of 12 March, Russian invaders launched a missile attack on residential buildings in Kryvyi Rih.

