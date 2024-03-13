AFU General Staff: 70 combat engagements took place over last day, enemy tried to break through defense 19 times in Novopavlivka direction

The 749th day of Russia’s large-scale armed aggression against our country continues. The operational situation in eastern and southern Ukraine remains difficult. During the day, 70 combat engagements took place.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Shelling of Ukraine

In total, the enemy launched 2 missile and 68 air strikes, fired 37 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, there are wounded among the civilian population as a result of Russian terrorist attacks. Multi-storey and private houses, as well as other infrastructure facilities, were destroyed and damaged.

The situation in the North

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia sectors remained unchanged. There are no signs of the formation of offensive groups.

On the Siversk and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas and conducts sabotage and reconnaissance activities. The enemy conducted air strikes near the settlements of Vilne, Velyka Pysarivka, Popivka in Sumy region; Vovchansk in Kharkiv region. About 30 settlements were subjected to artillery and mortar attacks, including Rozhkovychi, Holubivka, Seredyna-Buda, Krasnopillia, Zapsillia, Popivka in Sumy region; Hraniv, Strilecha, Borysivka in Kharkiv region.

Hostilities in the East

In the Kupiansk direction, our defenders repelled four enemy attacks near Tabaivka in the Kharkiv region and Stelmakhivka in the Luhansk region, where the enemy tried to force units out of their positions. He conducted an air strike near the village of Nadiia in the Luhansk region. More than 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Synkivka, Ivanivka, and Berestove in the Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman direction, our troops repelled five enemy attacks near Terny and Yampolivka in the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops. The enemy launched an air strike near Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region. Artillery and mortar shelling damaged more than 10 settlements, including Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region; Terny, Spirne, and Rozdolivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, the Defense Forces repelled three enemy attacks in the areas east of Chasiv Yar, Bohdanivka and Klishchiivka in the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to improve its tactical position. The enemy conducted air strikes near the settlements of Predtechine, New York, Druzhba in the Donetsk region. Also, about 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Bohdanivka, Chasiv Yar, and New York in the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled 14 enemy attacks in the areas of Berdychi, Orlivka, Tonenke, Pervomaiske in the Donetsk region. The enemy conducted air strikes near the towns of Oleksandropil, Keramik, Novobakhmutivka, Novoselivka Persha, Novooleksandrivka in the Donetsk region. About 20 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Oleksandropil, Keramik, Novobakhmutivka, Semenivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to break through the defense of our troops 19 times. The enemy also conducted air strikes near the settlements of Maksymilianivka, Vodiane, Maksymivka in the Donetsk region. About 20 settlements, including Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Paraskoviivka, Vuhledar in Donetsk region, came under artillery and mortar fire.

The situation in the South

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, attacked the positions of our defenders 5 times near Staromaiorske in the Donetsk region, west of Verbove and Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region. The enemy also conducted air strikes near the settlements of Neskuchne in Donetsk region and Mala Tokmachka in the Zaporizhzhia region. About 20 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Poltavka, Chervone, Bilohirya, Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia region.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa OSGT, in the Kherson direction, the enemy does not give up its intention to knock our units out of the footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro. Thus, during the day, the enemy carried out two unsuccessful assault actions against the positions of our defenders. About 30 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Tiahynka, Ivanivka, Sadove, Mykolaivka in the Kherson region.

Strikes on the enemy

Over the course of the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 7 areas where enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated. Ukrainian air defense forces also destroyed one X-31 missile.

Missile troops struck 1 area of enemy concentration.