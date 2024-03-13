EU ambassadors agree to allocate €5 billion for military support to Ukraine

The Committee of Permanent Representatives of the EU at the ambassadorial level has approved additional funding for the European Peace Facility in the amount of EUR 5 billion over the

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Belgian Presidency of the EU Council in the social network X.

"There is an agreement! Ambassadors agreed in principle on reforming the European Peace Fund to support Ukraine with a budget of 5 billion euros for 2024. The EU remains committed to providing long-term support for Ukraine, to ensure that Ukraine gets the military equipment it needs to defend itself," the post reads.

A special fund for Ukraine

The EU fund, known as the European Peace Facility, will prioritize weapons produced within the EU, but will not exclude weapons from non-EU countries if there is no alternative.

Sources say that the fund has been an important part of European military supplies to Ukraine since February 2022, but has been exhausted, and negotiations to replenish it have been ongoing for the past three months. One of the officials said that the agreement is about "flexibility by need, not by conceptions."

