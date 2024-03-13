ENG
One person was killed and two were wounded as result of shelling by occupiers of Sumy region

The enemy continues to systematically shell border communities in the Sumy region. Today, the Velyka Pysarivka community of Okhtyrka district came under attack, with one person killed and one wounded.

This was reported by the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.

"On March 13, 2024, at about 2:00 p.m., using methods of warfare prohibited by international law, the enemy fired mortars at the civilian infrastructure of the Velyka Pysarivka community of the Okhtyrka district.

As a result of the attack, a 54-year-old civilian man was killed and two women were injured," the statement said.

