Latvia and Estonia to intensify checks on border with Russia during Russian presidential "elections"

In Latvia and Estonia, border services on the border with Russia will be reinforced on the days of the presidential "election".

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to European Pravda.

In particular, the head of the Latvian Border Guard Service, Guntis Pujats, said that special attention would be paid to checks of Russian citizens.

Earlier, representatives of the police and border services of the Baltic countries discussed security risks for the coming weekend. The security services agree on the challenges ahead and will work in very similar ways.

In turn, Eerik Purgel, head of the Border Guard Bureau of the Idas Prefecture in Estonia, warned that people should be prepared for delays when crossing the border. The police will be checking those crossing the border very carefully. Any use of symbols supporting aggression is prohibited.

"The police do not recommend anyone to visit Russia, especially for the purpose of voting in the "elections". These are not free elections, their winner has long been known. You can't influence this in any way with your vote. When crossing the border, there is a risk that the Russian border service, which is part of the FSB, can question those crossing the border for a long time and, for example, check the electronic devices they have with them," he said.

