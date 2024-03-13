Scheme of misappropriation of UAH 117 million of Ukrzaliznytsia funds for procurement of cable and wire products exposed - NABU

The NABU and the SAPO exposed two organized groups on misappropriation of funds of JSC Ukrzaliznytsia in the procurement of cable and wire products.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the NABU press service.

According to the investigation, in 2021, the head of the first organized group, an entrepreneur, developed a scheme that provided for the supply of products to Ukrzaliznytsia at inflated prices. To do this, he conspired with members of another organized group, which included an official of JSC Ukrzaliznytsia (UZ).

Acting as a kind of "back office" of the company, members of the second organized group informally controlled its activities and could ensure that the companies controlled by the entrepreneur won UZ tenders for a certain percentage of the procurement amount.

As a result, in 2021-2023, companies controlled by the entrepreneur illegally won UZ tenders for the supply of cable and wire products. During the tenders, with the assistance of Ukrzaliznytsia officials, these companies coordinated their actions and inflated the expected cost of products in various ways. As a result, Ukrzaliznytsia entered into contracts with three controlled companies that supplied products at prices above market prices. At the same time, the companies themselves did not produce the goods but purchased them through a number of shell companies from manufacturers, including controlled ones. This is what allowed them to artificially increase the cost of their products.

As a result of the scheme, Ukrzaliznytsia suffered losses of UAH 117 million, which the perpetrators took possession of and disposed of at their own discretion.

Currently, 7 persons - members of both organized groups - have been served a notice of suspicion.

Classification: Part 5 Art. 191, Part 2 Art. 15, Part 5 Art. 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.