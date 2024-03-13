Need to mobilize 400-500 thousand people cannot be met immediately - Defense Ministry

It is impossible to mobilize 400-500 thousand people at once, and the total need for the number of mobilized people depends on the development of the situation at the front.

"Regarding the number of mobilized. We should note right away that for security reasons, we cannot comment on the exact number of people required to join the Defense Forces. At the same time, 400-500 thousand are general estimates that are adjusted depending on the development of events in the theater of operations and cannot be met immediately.

The process of strengthening the armed forces is ongoing, in particular, it is necessary to be able to dismiss those who have been defending the state since the first days of the full-scale invasion. Determining the end of service is extremely important. The Verkhovna Rada is currently considering a draft law that proposes to set this period at 36 months," the Defense Ministry said.

The ministry also noted that amendments to the law on mobilization will make it possible to understand the mobilization potential in the country by improving the military registration process and creating appropriate digital mechanisms.

In addition, the changes to the mobilization mechanism will affect the training of military personnel. During martial law, such training will last up to 3 months, including basic general military training and training in their specialty.

"History proves that a full-scale aggression cannot be countered exclusively by professionals. When Ukraine was attacked by a state with three times the population and a significant advantage in the number of troops and the capabilities of the military-industrial complex, the mobilization of citizens fit for military service is the only mechanism that allows us to deter the enemy and save the country, cities, and people," the Defense Ministry emphasized.

