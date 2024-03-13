Borrell: Ukraine’s victory depends on strength of transatlantic ties between Europe and US

The strength of ties between the United States and the EU will have a decisive impact on Ukraine’s victory in the war against Russia.

EU High Representative Josep Borrell said this in Washington during a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, Censor.NET reports with reference to the website of the European External Action Service.

"Josep Borrell emphasized the need for more, faster and more stable military assistance for Ukraine. He thanked the United States for its recent decision (to provide - Ed.) additional military assistance, and emphasized that victory in Ukraine is based on the continuation of our strong transatlantic ties," the statement said.

The interlocutors also discussed the coordination of efforts to find a just and lasting peace in Ukraine, including global engagement in international initiatives such as the Ukrainian Peace Formula.

It is noted that the EU High Representative reaffirmed the EU's commitment to provide long-term assistance to Ukraine, which now amounts to 138 billion euros and will increase, and informed his American counterpart of the latest developments on Ukraine's path to EU membership.

