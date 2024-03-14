ENG
Shahed attack on house in Sumy: number of wounded rises to 12 - RMA

The number of wounded after a Russian Shahed attack on a multi-storey building in Sumy has risen to 12.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on the Facebook page of the Sumy Regional Military District Administration.

The death toll has not changed - as a result of rescue operations, the bodies of two men were freed from the rubble.

"Rescuers also rescued 10 residents of the building (5 were unblocked). 12 people sustained injuries of varying severity," the statement said.

In addition, 279 people were assisted in heating and solving household problems at the Unbreakable Point, which is set up on the basis of the SES tent and operates around the clock.

As previously reported, a "shahed" hit a multi-storey building in Sumy at night. There are victims. The rescuers managed to save 10 people from the rubble. 15 apartments were destroyed, and the same number were damaged. 16 apartment blocks were left without heating.

Watch more: Shahed’s strike on five-storey building in Sumy: body was recovered from rubble. VIDEO

