Ukrainian drone strikes paralysed 12% of Russia’s refining capacity in two days - Bloomberg

Thanks to drone strikes, Ukraine managed to shut down three oil refineries in Russia in two days.

According to Censor.NET, Bloomberg reports that this was written by the publication.

The article notes that the strikes on oil facilities are intended to interrupt Russian exports and fuel supplies to the Russian army on the front line.

The publication reminds that Ukraine has been using drones to attack important Russian oil facilities from the Black to the Baltic Seas since the beginning of this year. The initial flurry of attacks in February hit almost a fifth of Russia's crude oil refining capacity, but the industry was already recovering in early March.

The three facilities targeted by Ukrainian drones over the past two days account for about 12% of Russia's oil refining capacity.

The publication also quoted Putin as saying that the purpose of the Ukrainian strikes was allegedly "if not to disrupt the elections in Russia, then to interfere in them".

As reported, on the night of Wednesday, 13 March, drones attacked Voronezh, Kursk, Belgorod, Bryansk and Lipetsk regions of Russia, as well as an oil refinery in Ryazan.

