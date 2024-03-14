In four cities of Sumy region, civil infrastructure has been hit by "Shaheds"

On the night of 14 March, the Russian invaders attacked the civilian infrastructure of Sumy, Shostka, Trostianets, and Bilopillia with "Shaheds". Shostka and Trostianets were also hit by rocket attacks.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

"Today, on 14 March, the enemy attacked the civilian infrastructure of four cities in the Sumy region with Shahed unmanned aerial vehicles: Sumy, Shostka, Trostianets, and Bilopillia. Missile strikes were also carried out on Shostka and Trostyanets," the statement said.

Emergency services are currently working at the sites of the "arrivals", and the consequences of the enemy strikes are being clarified, the RMA said.

14 and 15 March are declared days of mourning in Sumy for those killed on 13 March

On the night of 13 March, a "Shahed" hit a multi-storey building in Sumy. There are some dead. We managed to rescue 10 people from the rubble. 15 apartments were destroyed, and the same number were damaged. 16 apartment blocks were left without heating.