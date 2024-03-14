Defence forces repelled enemy attacks in 7 directions yesterday, most of them - in Novopavlivske - General Staff

There were 79 combat engagements over the last day. The Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled attacks in the Avdiivka, Novopavlivka, Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Orikhove and Kherson sectors.

Shelling of Ukraine

In total, the enemy launched 2 missile and 64 air strikes, fired 93 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, Russian terrorist attacks have resulted in civilian casualties and injuries.

At night, the Russian occupiers once again attacked Ukraine using 36 Shahed UAVs. The Ukrainian air defence forces destroyed 22 of these attack UAVs.

Over the last day, the following localities were hit by air strikes: Vilne, Velyka Pysarivka, Popivka, Oleksandrivka in Sumy region; Vovchansk in Kharkiv region; Nadiya, Bilohorivka in Luhansk region; Predtechyne, Chasiv Yar, New York, Druzhba, Oleksandropil, Keramik, Novobakhmutivka, Novoselivka Persha, Novooleksandrivka, Maksymilianivka, Novomykhailivka, Vodiane, Maksymivka, Neskuchne, Staromaiorske in Donetsk region; Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka in Zaporizhzhya region.

Around 150 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions were under artillery fire.

Situation in the North

The operational situation in the Volyn and Polissia sectors remains unchanged.

On the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage activities to prevent the deployment of our troops to threatened areas, and increases the density of minefields along the state border in Belgorod region.

Hostilities in the East

In the area of responsibility of OSGT "Khortytsia" in the Kupyansk sector, our defenders repelled 4 enemy attacks near Tabaivka, Kharkiv region, and Stelmakhivka, Luhansk region.

In the Lyman sector, our troops repelled 11 enemy attacks near the towns of Bilohorivka in Luhansk region; Terny, Yampolivka and Verkhnekamianske in Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, Ukrainian defence forces repelled 3 enemy attacks in the areas east of Chasovyi Yar, Bohdanivka and Klishchiivka in Donetsk region.

In the area of responsibility of OSGT "Tavria", in the Avdiivka sector, our defenders repelled 20 enemy attacks in the areas of Berdychi, Orlivka, Tonenke, Pervomaiske and Nevelske in Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivka sector, Ukrainian defence forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka and south of Zolota Niva in Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defences of our troops 29 times.

Situation in the South

In the Orikhivsk sector, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 7 times near Staromaiorske in Donetsk region, west of Verbove and Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia region.

In the area of responsibility of OSGT "Odesa" in the Kherson sector, the enemy does not give up its intention to drive our units from their footholds on the left bank of the Dnieper River. Thus, 2 unsuccessful assaults on the positions of our troops were made over the past day.

Strikes on the enemy

Our soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, depleting the enemy along the entire frontline.

Over the past day, the aviation of the Defence Forces struck 7 areas where enemy personnel were concentrated. Ukrainian air defence forces also destroyed one missile.

Missile troops struck 2 areas of enemy concentration.