Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 427,840 people (+970 per day), 6,757 tanks, 10,565 artillery systems, 12,938 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 427,840 Russian invaders.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 02.24.22 to 03.14.24 are approximately:

personnel - about 427,840 (+970) people,

tanks ‒ 6757 (+5) units,

armored combat vehicles ‒ 12938 (+17) units,

artillery systems – 10565 (+11) units,

MLRS – 1017 (+0) units,

air defense equipment ‒ 717 (+2) units,

aircraft – 347 (+0) units,

helicopters – 325 (+0) units,

UAV of the operational-tactical level - 8220 (+15),

cruise missiles ‒ 1920 (+1),

ships/boats ‒ 26 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 13959 (+27) units,

special equipment ‒ 1708 (+9)

