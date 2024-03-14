Number one strategic goal now for Russians is to take Lyman, which will give them the road to Sloviansk and Kramatorsk - platoon commander of 95th SAAB Krasnov

The situation at the front remains tense. During the past days, the Armed Forces repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the morning, afternoon, evening and even at night.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine, this was reported by the platoon commander of the 95th SAAB Stanislav Krasnov.

The soldier also said that now the Russians are trying to storm Ukrainian positions in small groups of 5-10 people. They advance a few meters and then hide in trenches and other shelters.

"Periodically, they try to use equipment and armored vehicles, to break through with tanks where possible. Tanks are also destroyed, in particular yesterday. The situation is difficult, but we are holding the line of defense," Krasnov said.

The commander said that mostly the occupiers use infantry, but sometimes they also involved tanks, but they do not manage to advance far. Burnt equipment remains in place.

"Terny is one of the nearest large settlements that goes to Lyman. According to Krasnov, if the Russians take Lyman, it will "open a direct road to Sloviansk and Kramatorsk. This is the number one strategic goal," Krasnov said.

"At the moment, they occupy the commanding heights, behind the Thorns. The landscape there is landings and rivers, so it is important for commanders to be able to correctly deploy personnel," the commander said.

