RDC is conducting offensive operations in Russia, - Chief of Staff of the Corps Alexander (Fortuna)

Russian volunteer units are conducting offensive operations in the Belgorod and Kursk regions of the Russian Federation.

The head of the headquarters of the "Russian Volunteer Corps" (RDC), Alexander, nicknamed "Fortuna", said this in a commentary to Suspilne, Censor.NET reports.

"There is success, it is developing in all sectors. We keep moving and moving forward. If we are talking about the control of certain settlements, I would be careful about it. Everyone should understand that during such hostilities, a so-called "grey zone" is formed, which is controlled and expanded with varying success. Our task is to expand this "grey zone" and turn it into controlled territories. You can go to DeepStateMap to see everything clearly," he said.

According to Oleksandr, this includes the village of Tiotkino in Kursk Oblast and the surrounding areas, which are currently being fought over.

"We have no upper limit, the offensive will continue. The potential will develop and I hope that it is good and will be realised 100%," Fortuna said.

Regarding the video of the 'Freedom of Russia' legion, which was circulated online, in which volunteers stated that they were in the 'liberated part of Tiotkino and were moving deeper into the settlement', the RDC headquarters stated that he was unable to 'monitor the media activities of other units'. It is worth noting that the Russian media outlet 'Agency. Novosti' analysed the video and concluded that it was filmed in the border village of Ryzhivka (Sumy region) on the territory of Ukraine.

It seems to me that this question should be addressed to the press service of the 'Freedom of Russia' Legion. It would be correct if representatives of the LRS commented on whether the information is true," he said.

As for the losses among the soldiers of the joint forces of Russian volunteers (RDC, the "Freedom of Russia" Legion and the Siberian Battalion - Ed.) participating in the operation, the military only informed that there were none on the part of the RDC.

"The Russian Ministry of Defence has losses. There are dead and wounded, including losses in equipment. But I think it's too early to talk about specific figures," he said, adding that there are also prisoners of war from the Russian army, but he did not name their number. When asked which units of the Russian army are confronting the volunteer Russian forces, "Fortuna" said that currently these are the Russian border service troops, conscripts and mobilised soldiers.

"There was a part of the special services, but they 'rolled back'. In fact, I don't see any surprises here. I think we will see the motorised infantry. We are ready for anything," he added.

As previously reported by Censor.NET, fighters of the "Freedom of Russia" Legion, the Russian Volunteer Corps and the Siberian Battalion entered the territory of Kursk and Belgorod regions on the night of 12 March.