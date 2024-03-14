House of Representatives has until 22 March to pass aid to Ukraine. To do otherwise would be foolish - Democratic leader Jeffries

Hakeem Jeffries, the minority leader of the Democratic Party in the US House of Representatives, called on Republicans to vote on extending aid to Ukraine by the end of next week. He said that Russia should not be allowed to occupy Ukraine.

He said this at a briefing, Censor.NET reports citing Liga.net.

According to him, time is running out, and the bill must be approved by 22 March before the congressmen leave Washington.

"To do otherwise would be foolish," Jeffries said.

Read more: EU ambassadors agree to allocate €5 billion for military support to Ukraine

He noted that Russia should not be allowed to invade Ukraine, as the lives of American soldiers would likely be at stake.

"Unless we believe that if Putin wins in Ukraine, he will stop there, whereas he did not stop in Ukraine, Georgia, and he did not stop in Crimea," the lawmaker said.

Read more: Borrell: Ukraine’s victory depends on strength of transatlantic ties between Europe and US

The date set by Jeffries - 22 March - directly coincides with the deadline for passing the remaining six bills to fund the government by the end of fiscal year 2024.