Enemy strikes at TV and radio infrastructure: partial loss of communication in Sumy and Kharkiv regions

Broadcasting transmitters in Sumy, Shostka, Bilopillia and Trostianets were temporarily disabled.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Sumy RMA.

It is noted that there may be interruptions in mobile communications. As a result of the damage, part of the region's territory is (temporarily) unable to receive Ukrainian television and radio signals.

"The enemy is waging an information war, destroying Ukrainian broadcasting. We will not allow them to win. We are currently analysing the consequences and are already formulating recovery plans. Do not panic and do not give in to information provocations. Switch to alternative means of communication, trust only verified sources of information," said Volodymyr Artyukh, Head of Sumy Regional Military Administration.

To recap, on the morning of 14 March, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said that Russians had struck at the region's television infrastructure.

Subsequently, Syniehubov said that the occupiers had launched targeted massive attacks with enemy drones on the TV and radio infrastructure of the Kharkiv region.

"As of now, there are interruptions in TV and radio signals in several districts. Some facilities have already been restored. All communication services are working to restore and try to resume the work of the facilities as soon as possible," the statement said.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration suggested that the occupiers could strike again