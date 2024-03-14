ENG
Invaders forcibly drive children of occupied Luhansk region into militarized camps

A hundred children from the occupied territories were selected by the Russians to participate in the so-called "additional programme of the ’yunarmiya’" - the innovation and technical shift ’yuntech’.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Luhansk RMA.

"In April, teenagers aged 14 to 17 will be sent to a camp in the Krasnodar region, where they will be taught to fly drones," the RMA explains.

They also note that 17-year-olds will be immediately checked for military registration.

