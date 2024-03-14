Debates continue in Bundestag regarding transfer of Taurus missiles to Ukraine

The plenary hall of the Bundestag is debating the item on the agenda entitled "Continuously continuing to support Ukraine - to make a decision on the delivery of Taurus cruise missiles."

The initiator of the submission was, as before, the largest opposition faction - the CDU/CSU. The roll-call vote will be preceded by an almost one-and-a-half-hour debate.

"The preparation and transfer of heavy weapons by Germany and other allied states allowed Ukraine to resist Russian aggression in a heroic defensive battle and prevent further large-scale achievements of the Russian aggressors," the statement of deputies of the conservative bloc said.

The statement also emphasizes that, despite the assistance already provided, Ukrainian forces lack the ability to target the supply lines, command posts and logistical structures of the Russian occupiers to create a basis for further successful offensive actions. The submission recalls that Ukraine asked Germany to supply it with Taurus cruise missiles in May 2023.

Deputies criticize the "too indecisive position of the federal government and its constant excuses".

The submission states that the federal government, if it is truly pursuing the goal that Ukraine should win this war, then it should hand over such an effective system. It is also noted that this is in Germany's own security interests.

In addition to the supply of Taurus cruise missiles, the Christian Democratic Union and Christian Social Union parliamentary group is calling on the federal government to begin training Ukrainian soldiers in the use of the system and to close the gaps in the supply of the Bundeswehr that will arise from the transfer of the missiles to Ukraine by immediately purchasing new ones.

