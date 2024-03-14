RVC fighter Bogdanov about new raid in Belgorod region: There are captured Russians, they were given help, they were handed over to Ukrainian side

Russian volunteer corps fighter Illia Bohdanov (former FSS employee) told the details of the new raid on the Belgorod region.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the ASTRA Telegram channel.

It is noted that on Thursday, March 14, fighting between the RVC fighters and the Russian army resumed in the Belgorod region. it is reported that the fighting is going on in the area of the settlements of Spodaryushyne and Kozinky, the battle is ongoing, armored vehicles and MLRS are being used. The authorities of the Belgorod region announced one dead and six wounded.

Bogdanov said that the RVC unit advanced "several tens of kilometers" deep into Russian territory and took prisoners.

"This operation has been prepared for several months, the units that have returned from the Avdiivka Front are participating in the battles," said the RVC soldier.

Regarding the number of prisoners, Bogdanov said that they were all handed over to the Ukrainian side to replenish the exchange fund. But he added, there are no losses in the RVC in the Belgorod region.

"On the part of Russia, there are losses in both manpower and equipment, but we will talk about specific numbers later," Bogdanov added.