Today, Verkhovna Rada will hold plenary session, there have been no meetings for three weeks - "servant of people" Arakhamia

The head of the "Servant of the People" parliamentary faction, David Arakhamia, said that the Verkhovna Rada will hold a plenary session on Thursday, 14 March, after a three-week break.

He said this in a comment to LIGA.net, Censor.NET reports.

An anonymous source in the "Voice" faction also provided journalists with the agenda of the meeting. It includes the ratification of international agreements and an appeal to international partners to condemn the illegal Russian "elections" in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

The source noted that as of 12 March, the agenda was longer than the current version, but the topics were the same.

In particular, according to the source, the MPs are to consider a draft resolution on the Verkhovna Rada's appeal to foreign governments and parliaments, international organisations, and parliamentary assemblies in connection with the Russian Federation's holding of "presidential elections" in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine.

According to the source, the MPs will also consider the ratification of international documents:

an agreement on digital trade between Ukraine and the UK;

an agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers and the Government of Latvia on technical and financial cooperation;

Council of Europe Convention on Joint Cinematographic Production.

